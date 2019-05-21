ÁKK 3-month T-bill sale goes to plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 25.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 52.2 bln of the papers, according to state news wire MTI.

The average yield was 0.08%, 3 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 6 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the securities one week earlier.