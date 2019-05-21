ÁKK 3-month T-bill sale goes to plan

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 25.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 52.2 bln of the papers, according to state news wire MTI.
The average yield was 0.08%, 3 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 6 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the securities one week earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
Senior Advisor, Partner, LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Senior advisor, Partner, LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben