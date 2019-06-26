Account ID compliance deadline pushed back to October 31

MTI – Econews

Parliament on Tuesday voted to push back the deadline for complying with stricter rules on identifying account ownership to October 31 from July 26, state news wire MTI reports.

The Hungarian Banking Association earlier requested the compliance deadline be pushed back to September 30, but Finance Minister Mihály Varga submitted the bill on the extension with a deadline of August 31. Parliamentʼs legislative committee made a last-minute modification to the bill making the deadline October 31, to ensure "all of those affected, without exception, may comply with the legal requirements".

Lawmakers approved the legislation, in an expedited procedure, with a vote of 156 for and 1 against.

Bank clients who opened accounts before June 27, 2017, when stricter rules to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism came into force, must provide copies of personal identification and proof of residence documents as well as personal information to their banks. Clients must also make a declaration if they are a politically exposed person.

In the case of corporate clients, documents showing proof of business ownership must be resubmitted.

Clients who fail to comply with the new rules by the deadline will not be able to make transactions using their accounts.