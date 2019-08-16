Global Finance names OTP best digital bank in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Global Finance magazine has published its 2019 list of the best digital banks in the Central and East European region, naming OTP Bank “Best Digital Bank in Hungary” for the third time, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The New York-based publication evaluates the worldʼs best banks and financial service providers every year, based on strict professional criteria. This year marks the 20th time of recognizing the worldʼs best digital banks, the press release notes.

The award-winning banks in the region were selected by professional juries based on, among other aspects, the strength of their strategy to attract and serve customers using digital services, the success of promoting digital services, the growth in the number of customers using digital channels, the variety of products accessible digitally, and the development and functionality of websites and mobile applications.

“There are a lot of people at OTP Group who work to provide our customers with services as convenient, fast, and secure as possible,” says Péter Csányi, managing director at OTP Bank. “Among the innovations is the introduction of Apple Pay in Hungary, the versatile Simple by OTP application, and the personal loan and account packages fully accessible online. More than 1.3 million of our customers use our internet banking services, and nearly half a million of our customers use mobile banking regularly.”