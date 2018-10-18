Water level in Danube falls to record low

remember me
The National Water Authority (OVF) of Hungary said in a statement that the water level in the Danube has dropped to a record low due to the drought of the last few weeks, napi.hu reported.
The water level of the river was measure at 0.49 meters, which is below the record figure set in 1947. Due to the fact that no significant rainfall is in sight in the upcoming days, the authority expects the Danube’s level to fall further.
A low water level strongly affects shipping as well, since over the Hungarian section of the river there are many underwater slopes failing to provide ideal depth for shipping, napi.hu said.
