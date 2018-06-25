Virágos Magyarország competition receives record number of applications

Bence Gaál

Environmental decoration competition "Virágos Magyarország" ("Flowery Hungary") has received a record 324 applications, with small villages the keenest to apply, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The competition requires decorating settlements by creating green areas, and especially by planting flowers, involving the local community. The organizers hope that the improvements will turn the contendors into “tourist magnets”. The competition itself has been running for 25 years.



“It’s been a year of record after a year of record in Hungarian tourism, and it is no different in the case of the ʼVirágos Magyarországʼ contest, which is celebrating its anniversary,” said Zoltán Guller, managing director of the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ).

As half of the municipalities in Hungary have less than a 1,000 inhabitants, "Flowery Hungary" has changed its application categories. There are brackets for villages under and over 1,000 inhabitants, towns with a population under and over 50,000, and a separate category for districts of Budapest.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts including 100 gardeners and landscape architects, as well as city and village caretakers. Family-friendly and accessibility-conscious infrastructure developments will receive extra points in this year’s competition. Projects with multilingual tourist information spots will be also rewarded.

The recipients of the two grand prizes (one for best village and one for best town) will be named in the fall (MTÜ could be no more specific about the date when asked by the BBJ), and will represent Hungary in 2019’s "Entente Florale Europe" environmental decoration contest.