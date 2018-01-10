Veolia upgrades newly acquired power plant

MTI – Econews

Two weeks after buying the Bakonyi Erőmű Zrt. power plant operator, Veolia announced that it will make HUF 800 million in investments to improve environment protection of the plant. Reconstruction is expected to start before March this year.

French-owned Veolia Magyarország Energia will launch the developments at the power plant in Ajka (149 km southwest of Budapest) in order to improve efficiency and eliminate the long-standing problem of soot and so-called fling ash around the plant, CEO György Palkó said yesterday, as cited by national news agency MTI.

Veolia acquired Bakonyi Erőmű, the operator of the Ajka power plant, in December. The investment is due to start in the first quarter of this year. The plant is mainly fuelled with biomass, but also burns coal. Veolia has said that it wants to reduce the amount of coal used by the plant.

Bakonyi Erőmű generated revenue of HUF 13 billion in 2016, public records show. The plant has 285 people on payroll, making it one of the biggest employers in Ajka.

Veolia also bought and upgraded Central Europeʼs biggest biomass-fueled power plant, in Pécs (southwest Hungary), in 2007. It acquired another biomass-fueled plant in Szakoly (252 km east of Budapest) in 2016.