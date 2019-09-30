Unisun Energy gets loan for 6.76 MW of Hungarian PV

BBJ

The Hungarian unit of Shanghai-based Unisun Energy Group has obtained a non-recourse loan from local lender Gránit Bank Zrt for a 6.76-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Hungary, Prnewswire reported, citing a parent company statement.

The project is backed with a license from the Hungarian government under the local KAT scheme, Unison Energy said. No other details were provided.

Under local sunlight conditions, following formal connection to the grid, the facility is predicted to generate 8.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually. Unisun Energy already has a ground-mounted solar power facility in Tiszaszőlős (154 km east of Budapest).

“With the recovery of the European solar market, Hungary, one of the key EU solar power markets, undoubtedly has great growth potential,” Unisun Energy Group chairwoman Yisha He said. Unisun Energy said it plans to develop 1 GW of PV projects across Europe in the next three years.