UkrTransNafta resumes oil deliveries through Druzhba pipeline

MTI – Econews

Ukraineʼs UkrTransNafta resumed deliveries of Russian crude to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday after receiving notification from the pump station in Fényeslitke (NE Hungary) that it was ready to receive oil, the company said on its Facebook page.

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL confirmed on Tuesday that deliveries through the Druzhba ("Friendship") pipeline have resumed. Oil transport had restarted on Sunday but was temporarily halted when MOL signaled it was facing technical difficulties.

A number of refineries in Europe suspended oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline in late April after it was found to contain high levels of organic chloride, a material used to boost oil output which must be separated before shipment as it can destroy refining equipment, recalled Hungarian state news wire MTI.

As reported last week, an agreement was reached early in May by representatives of Russiaʼs Ministry of Energy and Hungaryʼs MOL, Slovakiaʼs Slovnaft (a MOL subsidiary), Russian pipeline concern Transneft, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol, and UkrTransNafta on resuming deliveries via the pipeline by the middle of May.

Hungaryʼs government had sanctioned the partial release of national strategic oil reserves to supply MOLʼs refinery in Százhalombatta, south of Budapest, for a period of up to two months.