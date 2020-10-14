TVEL completes development of modified fuel for Paks plant

MTI – Econews

TVEL, the nuclear fuel unit of Russiaʼs Rosatom, on Tuesday said it completed the development of modified fuel for Hungaryʼs Paks nuclear power plant and delivered the related documentation for submission to national atomic energy authorities, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The first consignment of the next-generation fuel will be delivered in the near future.

The modified fuel will allow more coolant volume inside the reactor core, optimizing the hydro-uranium ratio and improving the technical and economic performance of the plant, TVEL said.

TVEL and Paks signed the contract on the development of the modified fuel late in 2017.

The Paks plant has four VVER-440 reactors commissioned between 1982 and 1987. It is the only VVER-440 plant in the world operating in extended 15-month fuel cycles.

Paks accounts for about half of Hungaryʼs electricity generation.