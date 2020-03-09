Transgaz commits to export 1.75 bln m³ of gas to Hungary annually

MTI – Econews

The European Commission on Friday made legally binding the commitments offered by Romaniaʼs Transgaz to export gas to Hungary, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Transgaz committed to making minimum export capacities of 1.75 billion cubic meters of gas a year at the interconnection point between Romanian and Hungary, the EC said.

The capacity is equivalent to around one-sixth of Hungaryʼs annual gas consumption, the EC noted.

The EC launched a probe of Transgaz in 2017 to determine whether the state-owned gas transmission system operator was infringing EU antitrust rules by restricting exports of gas.