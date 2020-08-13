Technical malfunction causes Paks reactor trip

MTI – Econews

The Paks nuclear power plant reported a reactor trip on Thursday caused by a technical malfunction, according to state news wire MTI.

The malfunction caused an automatic shutdown of the plantʼs number four block at 3:45 in the morning, operator MVM Paksi Atomerőmű said on its website.

The trip has no effect on nuclear safety, the operator said, adding that experts are working to resolve the issue.

Each of the plantʼs four blocks has a nominal capacity of 500 MW. Paks accounts for about half of domestic electricity production.