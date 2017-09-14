Solar power plant program to generate 100 MW

BBJ

While all preparations are set for the start of the Paks II nuclear project, the state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) has announced the launch of a HUF 50 billion program to build more than 100 solar power plants, Deputy CEO János Zsuga told business daily Világgazdaság.

The first solar power plant will start producing electricity within six months, Zsuga said in the interview. The total capacity of the plants will reach 100 megawatts. Together with the production of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, traditional energy production and renewable energy solutions, MVM will be able to meet Hungaryʼs long-term energy needs, the deputy CEO added.

MVM is building two large solar plants at Felsőzsolca (northeast Hungary) and Oroszlány (west of Budapest) with a capacity of 20 MW each for about HUF 9 bln apiece, Zsuga said. It will spend a further HUF 5-7 bln on each of five smaller projects, and will set up about 100 additional plants with capacity of 0.5 MW apiece.

The whole project will include 108 locations all over the country. The energy produced by the future solar power plants will cover the annual energy consumption of 50,000 households and will reduce CO emissions by 100,000 tons per year, Zsuga said.

European Union funding will cover 35% of the cost of the investment, he added.