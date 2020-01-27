Twelve EU countries have already reached a share equal to or above their national 2020 binding targets for renewable energy, Eurostat says: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Finland and Sweden.

Graphic by LeoWolfert/Shutterstock.com

The EU’s target is to reach 20% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020 and at least 32% by 2030. Compared with 2017, in 2018 the share of renewable sources in gross final energy consumption increased in 21 of the 28 EU states, remained stable in one and decreased in six states, Eurostat says.

Since 2004, it has significantly grown in all EU states: Sweden has had by far the highest share in 2018 with more than half (54.6%) of its energy coming from renewable sources, ahead of Finland (41.2%), Latvia (40.3%), Denmark (36.1%) and Austria (33.4%).

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest proportion of renewables was registered in the Netherlands (7.4%); shares of less than then 10% were also recorded in Malta (8%), Luxembourg (9.1%) and Belgium (9.4%).

The share of energy from renewable sources in gross final energy consumption reached 18% in the EU-28, up from 17.5% in 2017, and more than double the share in 2004 (8.5%), the first year for which the data are available, Eurostat says.