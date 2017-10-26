Saving time and energy

BBJ

The last weekend of October marks the clocks moving backward by one hour. On Sunday morning, 3 AM will become 2 AM in Hungary (and across the Central European Time zone), which can lead to considerable electrical energy savings, according to MAVIR.

MAVIR (the Hungarian Independent Trans­mission Operator Company) says using daylight saving time (DST) saves the amount of electrical energy consumed annually by a mid-sized Hungarian city, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

Hungary has been using DST since 1980 and according to MAVIRʼs calculations, the estimated energy saving has been 4000 GWh, which equals to five weeksʼ average consumption in the country. DST not only saves money, but also protects the environment, as less energy means less CO2 emissions.

A comparison of energy consumption before and after the DST change on March 26 shows that the energy saving has been above 9 GWh. On a whole, the saving is 1-2% daily, given similar conditions, such as the weather, MAVIR says.