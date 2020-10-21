Recycling rate rises to 65.3%

Nicholas Pongratz

The rate of waste recycling in Hungary has increased significantly and per capita waste production decreased last year, said State Secretary Anita Boros, of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, yesterday, according to Világgazdaság.

Image by Teerasak Ladnongkhun / Shutterstock.com

The state secretary cited analysis of last yearʼs waste management data aggregated in the National Environmental Information System. Some 65.3% of all waste is recycled, compared to just 24.6% in 2007 and 50.1% in 2015. With this, Hungary has taken a significant step towards the creation of a "circular economy", Boros added.