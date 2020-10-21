Recycling rate rises to 65.3%

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The rate of waste recycling in Hungary has increased significantly and per capita waste production decreased last year, said State Secretary Anita Boros, of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, yesterday, according to Világgazdaság.
The state secretary cited analysis of last yearʼs waste management data aggregated in the National Environmental Information System. Some 65.3% of all waste is recycled, compared to just 24.6% in 2007 and 50.1% in 2015. With this, Hungary has taken a significant step towards the creation of a "circular economy", Boros added.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben