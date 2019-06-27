Power network fault causes Paks reactor trip

MTI – Econews

The Paks nuclear power plant reported a reactor trip on Wednesday caused by a fault in the electricity network, state news wire MTI reports.

The plantʼs number two block was expected to start operating at capacity in the evening, after the problem is resolved, operator MVM Paksi Atomerőmű said on its website.

The trip has no effect on nuclear safety and does not impact the operation of the plantʼs other three blocks which are operating at 100% capacity, the operator added.

Each of the plantʼs four blocks has a nominal capacity of 500 MW. Paks accounts for about half of domestic electricity production.