Polish firm presses ahead with 2-MW solar project

Energy Today

Polish developer 01 Cyberaton SA has announced an agreement with the distribution arm of energy company Enea SA for a 2-MW (megawatt) solar park, reported energy portal Renewables Now.

As part of the agreement, the solar farm with a capacity of 1.99 MW, to be built in the village of Pturek in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, north-central Poland, needs to be connected to the grid within 14 months of the date of the deal.

01 Cyberaton has started the process of securing a building permit and construction of the solar farm is due to begin in the final quarter of 2021. The project is part of the companyʼs action plan for 2020-2022.