Polish firm presses ahead with 2-MW solar project

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Polish developer 01 Cyberaton SA has announced an agreement with the distribution arm of energy company Enea SA for a 2-MW (megawatt) solar park, reported energy portal Renewables Now.
As part of the agreement, the solar farm with a capacity of 1.99 MW, to be built in the village of Pturek in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, north-central Poland, needs to be connected to the grid within 14 months of the date of the deal.
01 Cyberaton has started the process of securing a building permit and construction of the solar farm is due to begin in the final quarter of 2021. The project is part of the companyʼs action plan for 2020-2022.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben