Photon Energy completes two PV plants in Hungary

Bence Gaál

A Hungarian subsidiary of Photon Energy N.V., has completed and grid-connected seven photovoltaic power plants with a total installed capacity of 4.9 MWp in the municipalities of Fertőd and Kuszentmárton, Hungary.

This latest addition by Photon Energy Solutions HU Kft. expands the group’s installed base in Hungary to 24.1 MWp and its total proprietary portfolio of PV power plants to 49.7 MWp.

As an extension to Fertőd I, the Groupʼs first 528 kWp power plant in the Hungarian market, the five add-ons (Fertőd II) cover an area of 6 hectares and are connected to the grid of E.ON Észak-dunántúli Áramhálózati Zrt.

While the Fertőd I project had been acquired at the ready-to-build stage, the Fertőd II projects were internally-developed by Photon Energy, the company says.

The remaining two PV power plants in Kuszentmárton extend over 1.7 hectares and are connected to the grid of E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zrt. The seven PV power plants are expected to generate around 6 GWh of electricity per year.

“We are very excited to have commissioned another seven PV power plants in Fertőd and Kuszentmárton as, yet again, it confirms our teamʼs capability to swiftly and simultaneously implement multiple projects in different locations and to the highest industry standards,” says Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy N.V.

The group will own and operate the power plants through several fully-owned project companies that own seven KÁT (Mandatory Purchase System) licenses, entitling each power plant to a feed-in tariff of HUF 32,590 per MWh over a period of 25 years with a maximum approved and supported average production of some 15,600 MWh per license.

Total annual revenues of all seven power plants are expected to amount to EUR 600,000, according to the group.