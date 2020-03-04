Photon Energy commissions 8 PV power plants in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Photon Energy Solutions HU Kft., a subsidiary of Photon Energy N.V., announced completing and grid-connecting eight photovoltaic power plants with a total installed capacity of 5.4 MWp in the municipality of Tata (about 70 km northwest of Budapest).

The group says that this addition expands Photon Energyʼs installed base in Hungary to 31.5 MWp and its total proprietary portfolio of PV power plants to 57.1 MWp.

The eight power plants are connected to the grid of E.ON Észak-dunántúli Áramhálózati Zrt. They are expected to generate about 7.35 GWh of electricity per year. Six of the plants use tracking technology allowing solar modules to follow the course of the sun (single-axis tracking system), while the other two harvest solar energy at a fixed angle.

Photon Energy says that these are the first PV power plants built by the group using single-axis tracking systems. The new systems are expected to deliver a 15-20% higher specific performance.

"We are excited to connect another 5.4 MWp of PV power plants to the grid, currently contributing 31.5 MWp of PV capacity to the Hungarian energy mix," says Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy N.V. "With a further 17.7 MWp of PV power plants at the advanced stage of construction (3.5 MWp) and under development (14.2 MWp), we remain well on track to deliver our year-end 2021 goal of 75 MWp of Hungarian PV power plants in our proprietary portfolio."

The group will own and operate the power plants through five wholly-owned project companies that own eight KÁT licenses. The licenses entitle each power plant to a feed-in tariff of approximately EUR 99 per MWh over a period of 25 years with a maximum approved and supported production of 25,650 MWh per license (tracking system) and 16,475 MWh (fixed-mount system). Total annual revenues of all eight power plants are expected to amount to EUR 728,000.