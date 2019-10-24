Photon Energy brings 5.6 MWp of PV online

BBJ

Amsterdam-based Photon Energy NV has announced it has commissioned 5.6 MWp (megawatt-peak) of solar photovoltaic (PV) farms in the town of Monor (37 km southeast of Budapest).

Eight solar farms, with an estimated production totaling some 6.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year, were connected to the grid of local power distributor NKM Áramhálózati Kft.

Photon Energy will own the solar farms and operate them through its wholly owned project company, which holds eight obligatory off-take (KAT) licenses that entitle it to a 25-year feed-in tariff (FiT) set at HUF 32,590/megawatt-hour (MWh). The maximum approved and supported production is 16,950 MWh per license.

With the new farms online, Photon Energy’s proprietary PV portfolio has grown to 44.8 MWp, the company says.