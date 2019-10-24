Petrol-driven cars dominate Hungaryʼs roads

In 2017, in 13 of 24 EU member states for which data are available, more than half the cars ran on petrol. In Hungary, some 68% were petrol-driven, according to the EUʼs statistical agency Eurostat.
The rate in Hungary is the fourth highest across the entire EU. The share of petrol-driven cars was higher only in Cyprus (84%), Finland (74%), and Denmark (69%).
Diesel-driven cars exceeded the 50% threshold in France (68%), Lithuania (67%), Luxembourg (62%), Belgium (58%), Spain and Austria (both 57%), Latvia and Portugal (both 56%), and Ireland (53%). In Hungary, some 30% of cars ran on diesel.
The use of alternative fuels, such as electricity, natural gas, biofuels and others, was the highest in Poland (15%), Lithuania (9%), Italy and Latvia (both 8%), Eurostat says. The rate in Hungary was around 1.5%.