Paks reactor back online after trip

MTI – Econews

The Paks nuclear power plantʼs reactor number four went back online early Saturday after a technical malfunction on Thursday caused a reactor trip, operator MVM Paksi Atomerőmű said on its website, state news wire MTI reports.

"As of 2:05 [in the morning] on November 2, MVM Paksi Atomerőműʼs number four block is operating again at nominal capacity," the operator said.

The operator noted earlier that the reactor trip on Thursday morning had no effect on nuclear safety and did not impact the operation of the plantʼs other three reactors which continued to operate at 100% capacity.

Each of the plantʼs four reactors has a nominal capacity of 500 MW. Paks accounts for about half of domestic electricity production, MTI adds.