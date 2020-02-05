Paks output climbs to 16,286 GWh in 2019

MTI – Econews

The output of the Paks nuclear plant, Hungaryʼs sole commercial generator of nuclear power, came to 16,286 GWh last year, accounting for close to half of the gross electricity generated in the country, operator MVM Paksi Atomerőmű said on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

A year earlier, the output of the plant reached 15,733 GWh.

The Paks plant has four blocks, each with a nominal capacity of 500 MW. Preparations are underway to construct another two blocks in an investment being financed in large part by the state of Russia.