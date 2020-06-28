Paks II to submit application for implementation license

MTI – Econews

The application for an implementation license for two more blocks at the Paks nuclear power plant will be submitted to the National Atomic Energy Office (OAH) on June 30, János Süli, the minister without portfolio in charge of the upgrade, said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Project company Paks II will submit the application which comes to 283,000 pages, including appendices, Süli said.

The OAH has 15 months to evaluate the application, and if it finds no deficiencies in the document, the license could be issued in September 2021, he added.

Süli noted that the European Commission agreed in April to allow groundwork at the site to start early in 2021, before the permit is awarded.

The implementation license certifies that the new blocks meet all relevant safety requirements.