OECD to evaluate Hungary’s environmental performance

Bence Gaál

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will evaluate Hungary’s environmental performance at a press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture in Budapest (Kossuth Lajos tér 11), from 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, June 28.

The report will detail Hungary’s present situation as well as the improvements it has made in fields such as biodiversity and energy efficiency, compared to other OECD member states.

The findings will be presented by Anthony Cox, temporary head of the OECD Environment Directorate, along with Minister of Agriculture István Nagy.

Two panel discussions will follow from 11.10 a.m., the first examining the key trends in Hungarian environmental protection, and the second on biodiversity as a priority area of investigation.

