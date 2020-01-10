Obton to buy 15-MW ReneSola portfolio

BBJ

Solar project developer ReneSola has agreed to offload a 15-megawatt (MW) solar portfolio in Hungary to Denmark-based renewables investor and asset manager Obton for an undisclosed price, energy site Renewables Now reported.

The portfolio includes 25 solar farms under development in three locations. The projects are eligible for Hungary’s feed-in tariff scheme.

The latest deal comes after ReneSola signed an agreement in October to sell another 13.9 MW of solar projects in Hungary to Obton, Renewables Now notes.