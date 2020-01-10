Obton to buy 15-MW ReneSola portfolio

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Solar project developer ReneSola has agreed to offload a 15-megawatt (MW) solar portfolio in Hungary to Denmark-based renewables investor and asset manager Obton for an undisclosed price, energy site Renewables Now reported.
The portfolio includes 25 solar farms under development in three locations. The projects are eligible for Hungary’s feed-in tariff scheme.
The latest deal comes after ReneSola signed an agreement in October to sell another 13.9 MW of solar projects in Hungary to Obton, Renewables Now notes.
scroll for moreall times CET
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben