New forest management regulation

Nicholas Pongratz

New legislation adopted by the National Assembly will bring significant changes in the lives of Hungarian forest managers, writes conservative daily Magyar Nemzet.

Based on the experience of recent years, the amendment became necessary as landowners were often vulnerable to authorized forest managers.

A common problem was that the logging was done by the trustee, but the subsequent reforestation obligation was left unfulfilled.

For that reason, the new regulation on the settlement of the ownership of land plots subject to the right of use by producer cooperatives, and the amendment of certain laws relating to land, will terminate all forest management contracts and make new agreements subject to stricter rules, the newspaper notes.