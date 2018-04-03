MVM to build 20.6 MW solar plant in Paks

MTI – Econews

State-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) laid the cornerstone of a 20.6 MW solar plant in Paks on Thursday. The production capacity will be equivalent with the energy consumption of 8,500 households.

MVM Hungarowind is in charge of construction. Its executive manager József Gaál said MVM group will cover 65% of the projectʼs HUF 9 billion costs from its own funds and the rest from EU grants, national news agency MTI reports.

The construction project will be completed on a surface of 50 hectares, in six months. The work will be labour intensive, but once finished the solar plant will require only a few workers as it will be fully automated, Gaál added. MVM CEO János Zsuga said the Paks solar plant will provide enough electricity for 8,500 households.

MVM group will build 110 solar plants this year with a nominal total capacity of 87.6 MW and a built-in total capacity of 104.2 MW.