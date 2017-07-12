MVM Partner installs EV charging stations at Danubius hotels

MTI – Econews

MVM Partner, a unit of the state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM), is installing electric vehicle charging stations at thirteen hotels of the Danubius Hotels Group around the country, according to state news wire MTI.

The first of 32 charging stations was inaugurated at the Danubius Hotel Helia in Budapest on Wednesday.

Danubius is paying for the charging stations.