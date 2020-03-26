MVM acquires Mátrai power plant for HUF 17.4 bln

MTI – Econews

The state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) has acquired Mátrai Erőmű, the countryʼs second-biggest power plant, for a price of HUF 17.4 billion, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a regular press briefing on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.

The government declared the acquisition of Status Power Invest, which owns Mátrai Erőmű, by MVM a matter of "national strategic significance" in a decree published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny, exempting the transaction from the scrutiny of antitrust authorities. The government made the declaration "in the interest of the security of energy supply", according to the decree.

Status Power Investʼs indirect owner, listed holding company Opus Global, signed a contract on the sale of Mátrai Erőmű to MVM late in December 2019.