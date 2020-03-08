Most Hungarians support stricter environmental regs

Nicholas Pongratz

A large majority of Europeans, 83%, believe that stricter common European environmental legislation is needed, with even more (89%) of respondents in Hungary saying so, according to a European Commission survey, writes adozona.hu.

According to the survey, 94% of people across the European Union and 95% of Hungarian respondents attach great importance to protecting the environment.

At the EU level, 91% of respondents (95% in Hungary) believe that climate change is a major problem for the Union.

The results also show that Europeans believe that more needs to be done to protect the environment and that responsibility must be shared between large companies and industry, national governments and the EU, and the people themselves, adozona.hu adds.