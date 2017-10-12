MOL launching 11th edition of Freshhh competition

BBJ

MOL Group has opened a call for applications for its Freshhh 2017 talent program. The competition allows top university students interested in the oil and gas industry to take part in an international online simulation competition.

Freshhh is an international online student competition, where student teams of three take charge of managing an integrated oil corporation. During the competition, participants will have to make decisions on oil and gas field development projects and the construction of a refinery, and will have to find the best product portfolio. In addition, students will also get the opportunity to set the strategy for retail network development, as well as deciding on investments and network expansion, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In previous years, the competition has attracted over 25,000 students from more than 70 countries. The Live Final event is expected to take place in January 2018 in Budapest, where the top eight shortlisted teams will compete for final prizes. The three best-performing teams will win prizes of a total of EUR 25,000. The deadline for submission of applications is November 3.

“Freshhh was an exciting journey of learning and discovery, and it helped me realize that working in such a dynamic industry as Oil & Gas was for me the way to go,” says Dusan Ilic, Retail New Services and Omni-channels Expert at MOL Group. “At the end of the competition I was admitted to the Growww program and afterward was offered a full-time position at MOL.”

Growww is MOLʼs one-year graduate program offering the opportunity to kick-start an international career and learn about one of the most complex industries globally, according to the MOL website.