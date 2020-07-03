MOL executive VP of Downstream division to step down

MTI – Econews

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL on Friday said Ferenc Horváth decided to step down as executive vice president of the MOLʼs Group Downstream division as of July 15 after 17 successful years in the position, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Horvaáh will also leave the management committee, MOL added in the statement.

He will take on new responsibilities within the group, as special envoy to the chairman focusing on further developing international stakeholder relations, talent management, and corporate culture, MOL said.

Horváth has been executive VP of MOL Downstream since 2011, and executive VP of MOL Refining and Marketing since 2003. Under his leadership, the integrated Downstream value chain was established and MOL achieved a leading position in the refining and petrochemical industry in Central Eastern Europe.

From July 15, Gabriel Szabó, currently serving as senior VP of Group Logistics and CEO of Slovnaft will take over the role of executive VP of Group Downstream. Gabriel Szabó will remain a member of the management committee, MOL said.