MOL discovers oil, gas reserves in Makori Deep-02, Pakistan

BBJ

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has announced that, according to Hungarian energy company MOL, which is the operator of the TAL block, hydrocarbons have been discovered at Makori Deep-02 well, located in the Kohat Plateau of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dunyanews.tv reports.

Initial testing is being considered as extremely encouraging as it showed a flow of crude oil at 1,844 barrels per day and 18.25 million standard cubic feet of gas. The commercial production from the new oil and gas reserves will begin in December this year.

The pre-commercially working interest of Pakistan Oilfields is 25%. MOL Pakistan owns 10.5264% exploration and 8.421% production phase working interests as an operator of the TAL block., Dunyanews.tv says.