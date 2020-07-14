MOL announces new gas discovery in Pakistan

remember me
Hungaryʼs oil and gas company MOL on Tuesday announced a new gas and condensate discovery in the TAL Block of Pakistan which the company operates, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
MOL said an exploratory well flowed at a rate of 6,516 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
The discovery is MOLʼs 13th in Pakistan and its 10th in the TAL Block.
Gross production of the TAL Block, in which MOL has an 8.4% stake, stood at 89,000 boepd in Q1 2020.
