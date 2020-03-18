Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

MOL announces discovery in Norwegian North Sea

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:50

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL on Wednesday announced an offshore discovery in the Norwegian North Sea, state news wire MTI reports.

Preliminary evaluation of the main discovery shows recoverable resources between 12 million and 71 million barrels of oil equivalent, MOL said.

The successful test at the main discovery produced a combined oil and gas maximum flow rate of 550.6 cubic meters per day, or 3,463 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it added.

"The discovery is consistent with MOL’s stated strategy of replenishing reserves through a combination of exploration and acquisitions," the company said.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make their costumers feel special. Inspired by the classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015 the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual "Pay with a Poem" program.

     

Related articles