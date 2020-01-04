MNB measures to save at least 0.3pp on credit for green homes

MTI – Econews

Interest rate preferences the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) is introducing are expected to cut retail borrowersʼ rates on loans for energy-efficient homes by at least 0.3 percentage point, central bank deputy governor Csaba Kandrács said in an interview published on the website Novekedes.hu, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Kandrács noted that the preferences for homes in the ʼBBʼ energy efficiency class or higher will apply to both mortgages as well as personal loans used to make energy efficiency improvements.

MNB announced the interest rate preferences in December. The central bank is also rolling out preferences on capital requirements for lenders linked to the construction of energy-efficient homes and renovations boosting energy efficiency.

The scale of the capital requirement discounts as a percentage of outlays of "green" mortgages or personal loans is set at 5% for the purchase or renovation of ʼBBʼ energy efficiency class homes and 7% for purchase of ʼAAʼ class homes.

The preferences are being offered between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2023, but MNB could decide on an extension following an assessment at the end of the period.