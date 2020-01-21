Mineral water companies make sustainability commitments

MTI – Econews

Hungarian mineral water and soft drink makers pledged to increase the share of recycled plastics in bottles to 50% by 2030 and each company will launch their own campaign to popularize the selective collection of beverage packaging, the Hungarian Mineral Water, Fruit Juice and Softdrink Association (MAGYUSZ) told state news wire MTI.

MAGYUSZ said they are the first among Hungarian food industry sectors to make sustainability commitments.

The association said it would be justified to establish a PET bottle recycling plant in Hungary with support from the European Union and the government and called for incentives to support the expansion of recycled packaging materials.

Members of the association contribute around HUF 3 billion a year to the costs of the selective collection of drinks packaging through the environmental product fee paid to the central budget.

MAGYUSZ represents more than 95% of Hungarian mineral water bottlers and about 80% of soft drink and fruit juice bottlers.