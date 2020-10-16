MET Kabai Solar Park starts commercial production

Bence Gaál

MET Group’s new solar power plant, with an installed capacity of 43 MW, has started commercial operation in the Hungarian town of Kaba, providing green electricity to more than 23,000 households, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Currently the largest element of the energy company’s Hungarian renewables portfolio, Kabai Solar Park incorporates the latest technology and has an expected lifetime of at least 25 years.

Being located on 70 hectares, the site has also presented an opportunity to cooperate with the 10 Million Trees Foundation. The organization reached an important milestone of trees planted – in a joint action being volunteers and MET Group, the 50,000th tree was planted. In doing so, the two parties highlighted their conviction that everyone – individuals, non-profit organizations, and companies – must do what they can to achieve a sustainable future.

"Renewable energy is the cornerstone of a sustainable future, and it creates significant value for local communities also. The goal of MET is to install solar parks with a total capacity of several hundred megawatts in Hungary," said Balázs Gábor Lehőcz, chairman of the asset management board of MET Group.

The Dunai Solar Park and the Kabai Solar Park already account for a capacity in excess of 60 MW.