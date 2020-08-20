Mandatory bottle recycling may come

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungary will comply with EU waste management regulations, and a proposal to introduce a new beverage packaging waste redemption system may be submitted to the government in mid-September, the Secretary of State for Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) Anita Boros announced at a press conference in Budapest on Wednesday, writes portfolio.hu.

Boros said that the Ministry has been working on the development of an effective redemption system since the end of last year, and this work has reached the phase of social and professional negotiations by August.

The aim of the government is to develop the new system through wide-ranging social and economic cooperation, incorporating the proposals of waste management, packaging companies, interest groups, professional and industrial and commercial organizations.

The consultations have been ongoing since July, with a number of professional conferences and scientific consultation forums.

Among the increasingly stringent EU regulations, she highlighted that by 2025, 77% of plastic beverage bottles placed on the market should be recycled by 2029.

PET beverage bottles placed on the market must be made from 25% recycled material from 2025, then up to 30% from 2030.

She also recalled selling disposable plastic products, including plates and glasses, will be banned from next July.