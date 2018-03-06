Invitech develops smart village network

BBJ

After launching an IoT (internet of things) network in Budapest in February, Invitech Solutions is developing a "smart village" program in Ceglédbercel (southeast of Budapest). The program includes several technologies, such as security cameras, WiFi hotspots, and smartphone apps.

Ceglédbercel is a village with a population of 4,000, not far from the city of Cegléd, some 70 km southeast of the capital. Invitech is testing solutions here based on its IoT network, the latest being a mobile app allowing locals and tourists to gather information ranging from public services to cultural programs, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The IoT network also allows the installation of a system of sensors which increases the efficiency of public lighting and will provide information about vehicle traffic. Local council plans include making available a one-touch alarm for elderly people in case of health issues or security risks. In addition, locals will be able to make appointments online at local public administration offices.

The Ceglédbercel App is available on iOS and Android platforms and is continuously developed in response to feedback from local users.