InterWatt plans pair of solar parks

Nicholas Pongratz

InterWatt plans to start construction next year of a pair of solar parks on the outskirts of Inárcs (40 km southeast of Budapest) with a combined capacity of 96 MW, making it the largest such investment in Hungary, business daily Világgazdaság said yesterday.

The solar parks, which will generate 125 GWh of electricity a year, enough to power more than 50,000 households, are expected to be completed in H1 2022.

InterWatt is financing the project with its own resources and through bank credit.

The company has been developing solar parks since 2012 and operates them in Csongrád, Bács-Kiskun, and Pest counties.