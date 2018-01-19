Hungaryʼs govʼt to support farm solar parks

MTI – Econews

The government will draft a plan to support the establishment of 3,000 small solar parks on farmland, János Lázár, head the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing yesterday.

Lázár said the solar parks would each have a capacity of around 0.5 MW, requiring about 1 hectare of land. Landowners or farmers will be eligible for support for a single such solar park, he added, national news agency MTI reports.

The government has already started consulting with the European Commission, which favors the initiative modelled on similar programs in Austria and Germany, said Lázár. Hungary needs to continue to reduce its energy dependency and raise the share of renewable energy within its energy mix to 50%.

"If we have received EU support for our nuclear power plant project, then we are certain to get support for our solar panel program," he added.