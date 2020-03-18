Hungary to take delivery of further 2.2 bln cubic meters of Russian gas

MTI – Econews

Hungary will take delivery of a further 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas from Gazprom this year, meaning the country’s full supply needs are met, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

The sides have already agreed on the delivery of 1.5 bln cubic meters of gas for next year, but talks are starting on boosting that volume to 4.2 bln cubic meters, Szijjártó said.

Hungary is interested in taking delivery of Russian gas through the Turk Stream pipeline, running under the Black Sea, from the end of next year, if possible, he said. As an initial step to achieve this, Hungary is building a 15 km stretch of pipeline from the Serbian border connecting to the national gas transmission system, eventually allowing the delivery of 6 bln cubic meters of gas, he added.