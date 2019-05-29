Hungary to receive good-quality oil by Wed evening

MTI – Econews

By evening, clean crude oil will reach Hungary through the Druzhba, or "Friendship," pipeline, Igor Dyomin, an advisor to the head of the board of directors of Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft, said on Wednesday in Moscow, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The transfer of oil started at the Fényeslitke (NE Hungary) pump station at 12.10 a.m. local time. The scheduled time for the arrival of oil that complies with standards is 6 p.m., Dyomin added.

A number of refineries in Europe suspended oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline in late April after it was found to contain high levels of organic chloride, a material used to boost oil output which must be separated before shipment as it can destroy refining equipment, recalled MTI.

An agreement was reached early in May by representatives of Russiaʼs Ministry of Energy and Hungaryʼs MOL, Slovakiaʼs Slovnaft (a MOL subsidiary), Russian pipeline concern Transneft, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol, and UkrTransNafta on resuming deliveries via the pipeline by the middle of May.