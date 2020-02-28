Hungary stands by offer to acquire stake in Croatia LNG terminal

MTI – Econews

Hungary stands by its offer to buy a minority stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal Croatia is building, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Friday, after talks in Budapest with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman, state news wire MTI reports.

Hungary made an offer to Croatia to buy a 25% stake in the offshore terminal last spring.

Negotiations on acquiring gas from the terminal are underway, Szijjártó said. He added that Hungary continues to recommend building an interconnector between the two countriesʼ gas networks.

Grlić-Radman said political cooperation between Croatia and Hungary is good, but their economic cooperation could be improved.

He said a bigger European Union budget for 2021-2027 is in both countriesʼ interests.

Croatia now holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.