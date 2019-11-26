Hungary, Slovakia boosting gas interconnector capacity

MTI – Econews

Hungarian and Slovak authorities are working to boost capacity of an interconnector between the two countriesʼ gas networks, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Monday, after meeting with Slovak Minister of Economy Peter Žiga on-site in Velʼke Zlievce, Slovakia, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

With further technical developments, the capacity of the interconnector will reach 7 billion cubic meters in both directions, Szijjártó said.

The interconnector, which started commercial operation in 2015, has an annual firm transmission capacity of 4.5 bln cubic meters from Slovakia to Hungary and interruptible capacity of 1.8 bln cubic meters in reverse mode.

Szijjártó said the boosted capacity would raise both countriesʼ energy security if there is a prolonged interruption in deliveries of Russian gas via Ukraine.

Moscow and Kiev are still negotiating a gas transit agreement to replace one which expires at the end of this year.