Hungary, Serbia agree to build gas interconnector

BBJ

The governments of Hungary and Serbia signed an agreement on the construction of an interconnector between the gas networks of the two countries, official state news portal kormany.hu reported.

The agreement was signed in Budapest by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and Serbian Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antic.

Szijjártó said the bidding procedure for up to 10 billion cubic meters of interconnector capacity would take place in September. The scale of Hungary’s investment in the interconnector will depend on the demand for that capacity, he added.

He said construction of the interconnector could start in the summer of 2020 and be completed by the end of 2021.

Antic said work on the interconnector in Serbia is being carried out in three phases, adding that 120 km of pipeline had already been laid. Construction is expected to wind up in mid-December, while a compressor station could be built in 2020, kormany.hu cited him as adding.