Hungary importing less electricity

Nicholas Pongratz

Gross domestic electricity consumption reached 45.66 TWh in 2019, an increase of 243 GWh, or 0.53% from 45.41 TWh in 2018, according to the website of MAVIR, the Hungarian Electricity Transmission System Operator.

According to recent data, 27.56% of that energy came from imports, with the remaining 72.44% coming from domestic power plants. Electricity generated by conventional power plants, including nuclear, coal and lignite, and gas and oil-fired power stations, accounted for 63.49% of the consumption.

The production of renewable energy plants accounted for 8.9% of consumption. (For more on this, see Hungary 2nd last in EU in Renewable Electricity Production, below.) The production of domestic power plants increased last year, with the 31 terawatt-hours produced in 2018 rising to 33 terawatt-hours in 2019, while imports decreased to 12.58 terawatt-hours last year from 14.34 terawatt-hours in 2018.

Some 49% of the electricity generated in Hungary, 16.2 TWh, was generated by the Paks Nuclear Power Plant; coal and lignite-based power plants accounted for 11.6%; gas-fired plants 26.6%; and oil-fired plants 0.1%.

Electricity from renewable energy sources accounted for 12.3% or 4 TWh of the production, with biomass and biogas accounting for the largest share, at 5.5%.

Photovoltaic energy added 2.2%, wind power 2.1%, and waste-based power generation 1.2% for domestic power generation, MAVIR said.