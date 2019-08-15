Hungary especially endangered by droughts, WWF says

BBJ

Hungary is the 16th most endangered country in terms of dmages caused by droughts due to climate change, analytical news site Qubit.hu says based on a report by the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) .

WWF earlier reported that the frequency and intensity of droughts in Hungary is likely to increase in the future. Since the 1970s, in the so-called sandbank between the Danube and the Tisza, groundwater levels have fallen by 2-5 m on average, with the decrease amounting to as much as 10 m in some places. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has classified the region as a semi-arid area for the last few years.

“Immediate and effective measures are needed to reduce drought damage. Irrigation or the construction of artificial reservoirs is no longer a sufficient solution - last year, several international examples have shown that even in the case of persistent drought, even the most significant reservoirs can dry up, ” WWF says.

The drought brought on by climate change already has severe consequences, qubit.hu says. Wheat, rape, maize, potatoes and peas have been hit by drought in Hungary since February this year, but the spectacular rise in fruit and vegetable prices is also partially due to the drought. György Raskó, an agricultural economist, told news site 444.hu in April that "During the current season the lack of wheat and rape due to the drought could cause over HUF 100 billion of damages."